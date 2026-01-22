Chandigarh posted a solid response after dismissing Kerala for 139 on Day 1 as the Ranji Trophy season resumed after a two-month break. The visitors were 142/1 at stumps at Mangalapuram in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Arjun Azad was batting on 78 and captain Manan Vohra was on 51, giving Chandigarh a three-run lead. Kerala, last season's runners-up, are yet to win a match this term, losing one and drawing four others.

Despite the lengthy break to accommodate other domestic tournaments, Kerala's Ranji form did not change as they suffered a mighty collapse earlier on the day. Kerala were cruising at 95/2 before losing eight wickets for just 44 runs.

Baba Aparajith top-scored with 49, while former skipper Sachin Baby made 41. Besides the two experienced batters, only opener Akarsh A K (14) and Salman Nizar (13 not out) scored in double digits.

Sachin and Aparajith added 58 runs for the third wicket. Young left-arm spinner Nishunk Birla bagged 4/40, while right-arm pacer Rohit Dhanda bagged 3/27 for Chandigarh.

Kerala are without star wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who is part of the India squad playing a T20I series against New Zealand.

Brief scores: Kerala 139 in 56 overs (Baba Aparajith 49, Sachin Baby 41, Nishunk Birla 4/40, Rohit Dhanda 3/27, Jagjit Singh Sandhu 2/17) vs Chandigarh 142/1 in 34 overs (Arjun Azad 78 not out, Manan Vohra 51 not out) Stumps on Day 1

TAGS

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.