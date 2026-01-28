Kerala players might have actually felt like 'God's own' in the company of a special cricketing icon on the eve of their last match of the Ranji Trophy season in Goa on Wednesday.

Because Sachin Tendulkar walked in just as Amay Khurasiya's boys were taking part in a training session. Prasanth Padmanabhan, KCA's chairman of selectors, said it was an unforgettable moment.

"He's the God of cricket and everyone out there felt so lucky to be in his close proximity and listen to his inspiring words," Prasanth said.

The former IPL bowler said Sachin reminded the Kerala players to never give up even when things don't go their way. "The players are all charged up after meeting Sachin," Prasanth said.

It is understood that Sachin reached the venue to meet his son Arjun, who plays for Goa.

For Kerala players, the surprise meeting with the most famous cricketer in the country should provide the right motivation to end an otherwise forgettable season on a high. After finishing as runners-up last season in the Ranji Trophy, Kerala have struggled this term, without a win in six matches.

Kerala will be led by Vishnu Vinod in their final match of the campaign, replacing Mohammed Azharuddeen. Under-23 captain Manav Krishna has been included in the squad and is likely to make his senior debut.

"One of the problems we faced this season was not having Salman Nizar for a long period due to an injury. He played a crucial anchor role last season. We brought some good young players into the fold, and Manav Krishna is the latest. We hope to end the season well," Prasanth said.