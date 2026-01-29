Ankit Sharma bagged his first fifer for Kerala in the Ranji Trophy on day one of their final match of the season in Goa.

The experienced left-arm spinner got 5/88 as Kerala had a decent outing with the ball, restricting Goa to 279/8. Opener Suyash Prabhudessai missed out on a century, making 86 off 172. Yash Kasvankar made 50 before being castled by Sharma.

Goa struggled for partnerships, and the best they managed was 60 for the fifth wicket between the two half-centurions.

Kerala, led by Vishnu Vinod in this match, lost the toss. After finishing as runners-up last season, Kerala are yet to win a match this season.

Brief scores: Goa 279/8 in 83.4 overs (Suyash Prabhudessai 86, Yash Kasvankar 50, Arjun Tendulkar 36, Ankit Sharma 5/88, Basil NP 2/55) Stumps on Day 1