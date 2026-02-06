Thiruvananthapuram: Actor Maniyanpilla Raju appeared before the Museum police station on Friday morning in connection with a hit-and-run incident reported near the Trivandrum Club at Vazhuthacaud on Thursday night. The police recorded his arrest and released him on bail. A case has been registered under Sections 281 and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 134(A) and 134(B) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Speaking to the media after reaching the police station, the actor said he panicked following the accident and returned home as he was unwell. “I panicked after the accident and returned home. I am a cancer survivor and am currently suffering from chikungunya. I was unable to help them at that point due to my health condition. My wife was also alone at home. However, I immediately called my friends at the club and told them to arrange an ambulance to help the injured,” he said.

Maniyanpilla Raju added that he had informed the police on Thursday night that he would report at the station the next morning due to his health condition. The actor surrendered his vehicle to the police shortly and stated that he did not consume alcohol before the accident. Following his appearance at the police station, the actor was taken to the Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital for a medical examination.

According to the FIR registered at the Museum police station, the accident occurred at around 9.30 pm on February 5 when a car bearing registration number KL 01 CJ 0004 allegedly hit a Royal Enfield motorcycle carrying two youths after exiting the Trivandrum Club.

The driver of the car failed to stop after the accident, did not provide first aid to the injured, and did not inform the police or other authorities before leaving the scene. The car was reportedly driven in a rash and negligent manner, endangering human life.

Two 20-year-old Thiruvananthapuram natives were injured in the accident and admitted to a private hospital. While one sustained fractures to his left leg, the other suffered injuries to his thigh and hip.