A woman attender sustained an injury to her forehead after the plastic cover of the flowmeter attached to an oxygen cylinder got accidentally detached and hit her on the head at the casualty wing on Friday at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College. The hospital authorities said that Shereefa Beevi, who got injured, was immediately shifted to the trauma ICU.

Dr C G Jayachandran, Medical College Superintendent, said that the injury is not serious and she is under observation. "We understand, it was an emergency, and the flowmeter on the cylinder had to be regulated on the site. The injury is mild and she is being treated at the trauma ICU," said Jayachandran. Oxygen flowmeters attached to the cylinders are used to regulate the flow of medical gases from the dispensing device to the patient. In the case of a reticulated system, a flowmeter is installed at the centralised storage facility, while in certain cases, it is done on the site.

In May 2025, a trainee anaesthesia technician was injured in a similar incident at the Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram. The flow meter got detached, and the technician was struck on the forehead by the parts that flew off the meter. A scan later revealed a minor skull fracture.

A nursing assistant had suffered a serious wound to her eye at the SAT hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, in March 2025 after the flow meter burst while she was examining the oxygen level.