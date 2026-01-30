Rohan S Kunnummal stood firm with a century to guide Kerala's chase of Goa's first innings score of 355 on Day 2 of their final Ranji Trophy match of the season on Friday.

Rohan's composed ton anchored Kerala's first innings, and the player remained unbeaten on 132 as the team reached 237/2 at stumps on day 2. Salman Nizar remained unbeaten at 25. Kerala are now trailing by 118 runs.

Kerala got off to a solid start with Rohan and Abhishek J Nair putting together a 97-run opening partnership. Abhishek contributed 32 before his dismissal. Sachin Baby then joined Rohan and provided ample support, scoring 37 as the pair stitched together an 84-run stand.

Earlier in the day, Goa resumed their first innings on 279, but Kerala's hopes of wrapping things up quickly were dashed by wicketkeeper Samar Dubhashi. Dubhashi remained unbeaten on 55, guiding Goa to 355 with valuable contributions from the lower order. Amulya Pandrekar chipped in with 10, while Koushik V added a handy 21.

Ankit Sharma was the pick of the Kerala bowlers, finishing with six wickets, while Basil Thampi claimed two. Nidheesh brought the innings to a close by dismissing Koushik.