Leg spinner Asha Sobhana bagged six wickets as Kerala defeated Saurashtra by 111 runs in a Senior Women's One Day Trophy match in Ranchi on Sunday.

Kerala dismissed Saurashtra for 76 after posting a modest total of 187/9. Asha was the star of the bowling unit, with 6/13 from her 10 overs, which also included three maiden overs.

Wicketkeeper Vaishna M P scored 46, while Keerthy K James made an unbeaten 29. Kerala had suffered a batting collapse, going from 32/1 to 49/5. Vaishna and Najla CMC (27) held a 29-run stand for the seventh wicket.

Asha had returned to Kerala cricket last October after representing Puducherry and Railways for several years.

Brief scores: Kerala 187/9 in 50 overs (Vaishna MP 46, Keerthy K James 29 not out, Najla CMC 27, N Chavda 2/25, Oza 2/31, Reena M 2/40) bt Saurashtra 76 in 31.2 overs (Asha 6/13)

