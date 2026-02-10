BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla said with the India-Pakistan match back on, the T20 World Cup will be a hit event.

Shukla lauded the International Cricket Council (ICC) for 'finding a very good solution' by getting Pakistan to withdraw their boycott.

"This decision is very important for cricket. Cricket must go and the World Cup will now be a big success," Shukla said.

"Ultimately, cricket is most important for everyone, international cricket is important for everyone," he added. India and Pakistan will clash during a group match in Colombo on February 15, starting at 7 pm.

Pakistan made a U-turn after the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was convinced by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Aminul Islam issued a statement urging Pakistan to withdraw the boycott for the greater good of the game.

The Pakistan government's surprise call for a boycott was made in support of Bangladesh, which was removed from the World Cup for refusing to play in India.

Pakistan Cricket Board chief Mohsin Naqvi had briefed PM Sharif about his communication with the ICC before the boycott was withdrawn.

In return, the ICC chose not to penalise Bangladesh for refusing to play in India due to security concerns connected to the ouster of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL.