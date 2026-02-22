A packed crowd in Pallekele were left disappointed after the hosts crumbled to a 51-run defeat in the first Super Eights match against England in the men's T20 World Cup.

Strong favourites after restricting England to 146, Sri Lanka never got going, as speedster Jofra Archer and off-spinner all-rounder Will Jacks turned the game on its head in the second half, leaving Sri Lanka tottering at 34 for five in the sixth over in a total domination of the powerplay.

There was no looking back, despite the captain Dasun Shanaka's valiant 30 or 24 balls. The rest of the batters managed to cobble up only 65 as Sri Lanka were all out in the 17th over for 95.

Jacks returned fine figures of 3/22 in four measly overs while Archer ended with 2/20 in three overs, and they were well supported by Liam Dawson (2/27 in 4 overs) and Adil Rashid (2/13 in 3.4 overs) as they wrapped up the lower-order and tail.

Earlier, having struggled in the group-stage games, England's batters' start to the second phase of the showpiece was in stark contrast to captain Brook's assertion of playing aggressive cricket in the Super Eights.



Not only did Sri Lanka stifle the English top-order in the powerplay, but they also managed to snaffle a couple of wickets to leave the visitors at a poor 37 for two at the end of the first six overs, on a pitch that offered something for the bowlers but not as much as the batters made it look.



Considering Jos Buttler's woeful run of form in the tournament and his recent struggles against spinners, it was not surprising to see Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka using Wellalage in the powerplay.



Wellalage did a wonderful job, snaring the wickets of Butter and Brook (14 off 7 balls) in his first three overs to leave England precariously placed at 68 for four in 10 overs, dismissing the captain as their innings approached the halfway mark.



Wellalage bowled one slow through the air and got it to drift and miss Brook's bat and hit his pads.



Buttler (7 off 14 balls) was the day's first casualty as he was rapped on the pads after a failed attempt at reverse sweeping the spinner, bringing to an end a scratch knock that might just force the England team management to starting thinking seriously about giving someone like Ben Duckett a chance in the next game, especially keeping in mind the Nottinghamshire man's excellent record against the spinners.



Maheesh Theekshana (2/21 in 4 overs) dismissed Jacob Bethell after the batter got a leading edge to the third man fielder Dilshan Madushanka (2/25 in 4 overs), who also thrifty with the new ball, conceding just 16 runs in three overs.



Tom Banton (6) was on his way back to the dressing room after setting off for a suicidal single, while Sam Curran was out caught in the deep of the bowling of Dushmantha Chameera.



Meanwhile Salt, who has survived the powerplay for the first time in the tournament, played some fine shots, including a six over extra cover off Wellalage and a maximum over fine leg against Chameera, and raced to his half-century in 36 balls.



However, Wellalage fought back to get rid of Salt when the tiring opener failed to send a short ball over long-off, and the England innings deteriorated further after that.

Brief Scores: England: 146 for 9 in 20 overs (Phil Salt 62; Dunith Wellalage 3/26, Maheesh Theekshana 2/21, Dilshan Madushanka 2/25) bt Sri Lanka 95 all out in 16.4 overs (Dasun Shanaka 30, Will Jacks 3/22; Liam Dawson 2/27, Jofra Archer 2/20, Adil Rashid 2/13)