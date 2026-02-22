The Thiruvananthapuram district unit of the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) on Saturday declared an OP boycott across the district on Tuesday (February 24), along with a complete boycott of all duties related to the Attukal Pongala in protest against the alleged untoward incidents at the Nedumangad District Hospital, following the death of an infant.

The health department had suspended Dr Bindu Sundar, Consultant Gynaecologist, Nedumangad District Hospital, on Wednesday, in the wake of intense protests over an infant's death. The suspension was issued following massive protests by the relatives on the hospital premises after the baby of Ranjana Krishnan, a 36-year-old woman, was declared dead after delivery on Wednesday. She was suspended pending an inquiry following a letter submitted by the Director of Health Services.

The association had issued a statement on Friday, expressing its decision to intensify its protests against what it termed a 'mob trial' and the alleged violence against the hospital superintendent and the District Medical Officer following the incident. As a result, it said the non-cooperation protest would continue across the district.

The KGMOA had demanded the immediate reinstatement of Dr Bindu, who they claim was unjustly suspended in connection with the incident at Nedumangad District Hospital. Additionally, it had also called for the arrest of those who assaulted the hospital superintendent and urged that a police aid post be established at the hospital.

The association, in a press release, said that the OP boycott at the Nedumangad District Hospital will continue on Monday (February 23) while a district-wide OP boycott will be in place on Tuesday (February 24).

Additionally, all duties related to Attukal Pongala will be boycotted, and the ongoing non-cooperation strike in the district will continue with full force.

According to the statement, the District General Body will meet again on February 23 to decide on the next phase of activities to intensify the strike further.

A preliminary probe conducted by two doctors from the Government Women and Children's Hospital, Thycaud, ruled out any lapses on the part of the medical team. The three-member expert panel, which probed the infant death at Nedumangadu district hospital, has submitted its final report to the health department.

"There remains no evidence of intentional wrongdoing or gross negligence in this case. It is best categorised as a case of an adverse intrapartum outcome. It was not a preventable death," sources privy to the report said.