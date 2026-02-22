The three-member expert panel, which probed the infant death at Nedumangadu district hospital, is learnt to have stated in the report that there was no evidence of intentional wrongdoing or gross negligence. The seven-page report submitted to the Health Department cited that the baby's death was a case of an adverse intrapartum outcome; complications that happen unexpectedly during labour and delivery due to prolonged labour or fetal distress.

The health department, on Wednesday, suspended Dr Bindu Sundar, Consultant Gynaecologist, Nedumangad District Hospital, in the wake of intense protests over an infant's death. The Department of Health and Family Welfare issued the suspension order following massive protests by the relatives on the hospital premises after the baby of Ranjana Krishnan, a 36-year-old woman, was declared dead after delivery on Wednesday. She was suspended pending an inquiry following a letter submitted by the Director of Health Services. Onmanorama has verified the content of the report from multiple sources.

A preliminary probe by two doctors from the Government Women and Children's Hospital, Thycaud, has also ruled out any lapses on the part of the medical team. The expert panel report confirms the conclusions arrived at during the preliminary probe.

"There remains no evidence of intentional wrongdoing or gross negligence in this case. It is best categorised as a case of an adverse intrapartum outcome. It was not a preventable death," sources privy to the report said. The panel has flagged certain systemic and documentation deficiencies on the part of the medical team. The report calls for stricter labour surveillance and better documentation supporting clinical decisions. It said there is a need to strengthen clinical recording standards.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to sources, the shortcomings pointed out in the report pertain to documentation, in case of medical aspect, the panel couldn't spot evidence of negligence. Dr Bindu Sundar had told Onmanorama that she was attending another case when the call to attend Ranjana came. The woman went into spontaneous labour, according to Dr Bindu. "We kept monitoring her progression. The baby wasn't coming out, and I took a second opinion. We tried vacuum extraction twice, but it failed both times. Considering the fluctuation in heart rate, we initiated C-section," Bindu had said before she was placed under suspension.

Though the initial decision was to transfer Dr Bindu to Punalur Taluk Hospital, the health department issued the suspension order apparently in the wake of intense protests at the hospital. The preliminary probe showed that the doctors observed fetal distress, attempted vacuum extraction and then a C-section was immediately done to prevent rupture of the uterus and to save the mother.