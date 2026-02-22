Kasaragod: A woman allegedly died by suicide in Alambadi following emotional distress after being accused of theft. The deceased has been identified as Jaseela. According to police, she consumed poison and later died while undergoing treatment.

Following her death, a video and a suicide note began circulating on social media. In them, Jaseela claimed she had been falsely accused of stealing gold ornaments belonging to her neighbours. She alleged that the accusations by her husband, her husband's family, the neighbours, and even the police had caused her severe mental distress.

In the video, she maintained that she had not committed the theft and claimed that rumours were being spread about her. "I am being accused of theft by my neighbours. My husband, his mother, and the police are blaming me. The neighbours came to my native place and created a ruckus, saying I stole their gold. This has deeply distressed my parents. They are on the verge of suicide," she said. "They also made up rumours about me, saying that I took a room with other men in Kozhikode," she added. She further alleged harassment and said her complaint was not properly accepted by the police.

In the suicide note, she reiterated that she was innocent and stated that the allegations had deeply affected her and her family.

According to Kasaragod Block Panchayat President K Abdullah Kunju, Jaseela had gone to a friend's house, following which gold reportedly went missing from the residence. It was alleged that she had stolen it. Based on a complaint filed by the family, the Adhur police summoned Jaseela for questioning and later let her go due to a lack of evidence.

"In emotional distress following the incident, she consumed rat poison a few days ago. She was admitted to Aster MIMS Hospital for treatment but died on Friday. Inquest procedures were conducted, and after the post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to relatives. The final rites were held on Saturday noon," Abdullah Kunju said.

Based on a complaint filed by Jaseela's parents, the Vidhya Nagar police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.