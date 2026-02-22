Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for three districts in Kerala, warning of isolated heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours. The districts under yellow alert on Sunday are Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki.

According to the weather agency, these areas are likely to receive rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has warned that thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of up to 40 kmph are likely at one or two places in Kozhikode district.

IMD Alert. Image: Canva

Light rainfall is also expected at isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts over the next three hours.

The KSDMA cautioned that heavy rain may lead to waterlogging on major roads and poor visibility, potentially causing traffic congestion. There is also a risk of flooding in low-lying areas and along river banks. Authorities warned of possible uprooting of trees, which could disrupt power supply, and partial damage to houses and huts.

The agency further said there are chances of landslides and landslips in vulnerable areas. Rain and strong winds may also adversely impact people, livestock and unsecured structures along the coastline.

The KSDMA advised that traffic should be regulated effectively and non-essential travel should be restricted. People have been urged to remain in safe places and exercise caution.