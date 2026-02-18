Thiruvananthapuram: The health department, on Wednesday, suspended Dr Bindu Sundar, Consultant Gynaecologist, Nedumangad District Hospital in the wake of intense protests over an infant's death. The Department of Health and Family Welfare issued the suspension order following massive protests by the relatives on the hospital premises after the baby of Ranjana Krishnan, a 36-year-old woman, was declared dead after delivery on Wednesday. She was suspended pending inquiry based on a letter submitted by the Director of Health Services.

The health department has been under immense pressure following protests. Though the Director of Health Services initially recommended putting Dr Bindu on compulsory leave, the department decided to transfer her. Later, the suspension order was issued after a three-member expert panel was constituted to probe the incident. A preliminary probe by two doctors from the Government Women and Children's hospital, Thycaud, has ruled out any lapses on the part of the medical team.

Dr Bindu told Onmanorama that another doctor was also involved in the procedure. The order notes that Dr Bindu Sundar was being placed under suspension following allegations of medical negligence and bribery. Reports had surfaced about Dr Bindu demanding a bribe from the patients. The department has not confirmed these allegations and stated in the order that she was suspended since allegations of bribery are being circulated in the media.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association condemned the mob trial and alleged the violent nature of the protests targeting the hospital superintendent and the District Medical Officer following the incident.