The Kerala Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Bill to introduce a Nativity Card in the state, which will be issued based on the existing Nativity Certificate provided by the government.

The Nativity Card will be recognised as an authoritative document for availing various services offered by the Kerala government and for other social purposes.

Under the proposed law, the Tahsildar will be the competent authority to issue the Nativity Card, while village offices will maintain the official register related to the cards. Applicants must submit applications to the Tahsildar in the prescribed format, along with the required documents and fees. The government will also have the power to include additional details on the card from time to time.

The Kerala Nativity Card Bill empowers the government to notify the circumstances in which the Nativity Card can be used as an authoritative document, either independently or in conjunction with other records, for official purposes. It also provides for an appellate mechanism, under which the District Collector can review, modify, or cancel orders issued by the Revenue Divisional Officer, after giving the applicant a reasonable opportunity to be heard.

Who is eligible?

According to the Bill, a native of Kerala is eligible for the Nativity Card.

A native is defined as a person born in Kerala who has not acquired foreign citizenship. The card will also be issued to persons whose ancestors include at least one individual born in Kerala, provided neither the applicant nor the ancestor has acquired foreign citizenship.

Those who have acquired foreign citizenship will not be eligible for the Nativity Card. The Bill further clarifies that persons born outside Kerala due to their parents or ancestors residing outside the state for employment, livelihood, or other reasons will also be considered natives, as long as they have not acquired foreign citizenship.