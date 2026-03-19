Jos Buttler thinks the break he took since a forgettable T20 World Cup will make him sharp for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season starting March 28.

The England star had a poor outing in the World Cup, scoring just 87 runs from eight matches. He made 25 in the semifinal against India, which the hosts won by 7 runs after posting 253/7.

"I couldn't have been further away from cricket, which for me at the time was just perfect. It's exactly what I needed," Buttler said on the "For the Love of Cricket' podcast with Stuart Broad.

"Obviously, the tournament didn't go personally how I'd have liked it to go. I just felt like I needed some space (away) from cricket and not to think about the game, and I could not have been further away from cricket where I was in that week," Buttler said.

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The 35-year-old represents the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. The 2022 champions will begin their campaign against the Punjab Kings on March 31.

On his little break since the World Cup, Buttler said: "It was really refreshing; I really enjoyed it, a complete sort of release." The Titans recently appointed iconic Australian batter Matthew Hayden as their batting coach.