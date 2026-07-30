Mumbai: Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished career spanning more than a decade.

The 38-year-old represented India in 85 Tests, 90 One-Day Internationals and 20 T20 Internationals after making his international debut in 2013. His last appearance for the national team came during the Test series against the West Indies in 2023.

Announcing his decision in a post on social media, Rahane said the time had come for him to step away from the international game.

"Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats," he wrote.

Although he had fallen out of favour with the national selectors in recent years, Rahane remained active in domestic cricket and captained Mumbai until the 2024-25 season.