Captain Lakshya Raichandani struck a fluent 93 as India beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in the Under-19 Asia Cup semifinal on Thursday, setting up a title clash with Pakistan.

After Ishan Sood’s three-wicket haul helped restrict Afghanistan to 227 for eight, Raichandani led the chase as India reached 230 for two in 36.5 overs. His 90-ball innings featured 13 fours and a six.

Pakistan, who beat Bangladesh by nine wickets in the other semifinal, had defeated India in the group stage. The final is scheduled for Saturday, November 14.

Raichandani looked in control against an Afghanistan attack that had performed well in the tournament. He brought up his fifty off 39 balls, pulling Mohammad Ali to reach 49 before taking a single off the next delivery.

The opener added 117 in 17 overs with Aaryavir Sehwag, who made 51, and a further 77 with VK Vineeth for the second wicket. Vineeth finished unbeaten on 57, bringing up victory with a four and a six off successive deliveries from Noor Ali.

Raichandani’s innings ended when he attempted to loft off-spinner Sohail Khan over extra cover but instead offered a catch to Mohammad Ali, who completed a fine diving effort.

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Sehwag also put pressure on the Afghan bowlers, hitting four sixes. His fourth, driven down the ground off Noor Ali, took him to a 56-ball fifty, but he fell off the next delivery. An attempted pull was undone by extra bounce, with Faridullah Ihsas taking the catch at cover.

Earlier, Sood returned figures of 3 for 43, while India’s spinners kept Afghanistan in check through the middle overs. Wicketkeeper Noman Salarzai and Shah Faisal Rahimi made 51 apiece, but Afghanistan struggled to build momentum.