Mount Maunganu: India's batting line-up suffered a spectacular collapse as New Zealand registered a massive 244-run win in the fourth ODI, with pacer Matt Henry ripping through the top order on his way to figures of 6/27 here on Friday.

Chasing 334, India were bundled out for a paltry 89 in 26.4 overs, narrowly avoiding their lowest-ever ODI total against New Zealand -- 88, scored in Dambulla in 2010.

Henry struck three times in the opening over, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and captain Shreyas Iyer for ducks to leave India reeling at 0 for 3.

Kyle Jamieson then removed Ruturaj Gaikwad (5), who was playing his first ODI of the series after regular skipper Shubman Gill opted out to prepare for the upcoming Test series. India slumped to nine for four and never recovered.

The defeat cut India's lead in the five-match series to 2-1, with one match remaining. The visitors can still clinch the series, while New Zealand have kept their hopes of drawing it alive.

The third ODI was washed out.

Earlier, New Zealand rode on a blistering 125 off 108 balls from Will Young and an 85-run opening stand with Tim Seifert (58 off 48 balls) to post 333 all out.

India's bowlers had their moments, with Gurnoor Brar (2/69), Auqib Nabi (2/59) and Axar Patel (2/39) claiming two wickets apiece.

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Brief scores: New Zealand 333 all out in 50 overs (Will Young 125, Tim Seifert 58, Finn Allen 41; Gurnoor Brar 2/69, Axar Patel 2/39, Auqib Nabi 2/59).

India: 89 all out in 26.4 overs (Ishan Kishan 27, Axar Patel 21; Matt Henry 6/27, Matthew Fisher 3/31).