Team India scripted history in Mount Maunganui, clinching a hard-fought 22-run win over New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI to seal the series 3-1. Defending a modest target of 210, the Indian bowlers delivered a clinical display, bundling out the hosts for 187 in 48.1 overs. The victory marked India's lowest successful score defended against New Zealand on their home soil and secured head coach Gautam Gambhir his first overseas ODI series triumph.

The result also ended New Zealand's seven-year unbeaten record in home ODI series. Dean Foxcroft top-scored for the hosts with 31 off 42 balls, while Mitchell Santner (24) and Nick Kelly (24) offered brief resistance.

Meanwhile, India kept plugging away with regular strikes, keeping the pressure firmly on the Kiwi batters throughout the chase. Mohammed Siraj provided the early breakthrough for India, removing opener Tim Seifert for 14 with the scoreboard reading 26. Arshdeep Singh then struck in the 17th over, dismissing Will Young for 22. Arshdeep and Siraj continued their lethal spells, bowling out Nick Kelly and Finn Allen, respectively, leaving New Zealand struggling to accelerate.

Aaquib Nabi further dented the hosts' hopes by dismissing Michael Bracewell for 11, leaving New Zealand in trouble at 119 for five. Debutant Yash Thakur then clean-bowled top-scorer Foxcroft. Although Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner and Kristian Clarke attempted a rebuild, Dhir trapped Santner to break the lower-order resolve. India wrapped up the tail rapidly, taking the final few wickets for just 29 runs.

Arshdeep was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 43, while Siraj and Axar Patel picked up two wickets apiece. Aaquib Nabi, Yash Thakur, and Naman Dhir chipped in with a wicket each, completing an impressive all-round bowling effort where every bowler contributed.



Earlier, after being put in to bat, India were bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs. Looking to recover from their 89-run collapse in the fourth ODI at the same venue, India suffered another top-order slump. Rohit Sharma went cheaply for 7, followed by Virat Kohli for 5 and Ruturaj Gaikwad for 18, leaving India reeling at 34 for three inside the powerplay.

Middle-order counter-attacks from Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan, both scoring 46, helped steady the innings and take India past 100. Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dhir added 22 each, but none of the top or middle-order batters could convert their starts into a substantial score. Crucial late contributions from Siraj and Arshdeep pushed India past the 200-mark.

For New Zealand, skipper Mitchell Santner and Jacob Duffy grabbed three wickets each, while Matthew Fisher took two.

Brief Scores:



India: 209 in 42.1 overs (Axar Patel 46, Ishan Kishan 46; Mitchell Santner 3/47, Jacob Duffy 3/60).



New Zealand: 187 in 48.1 overs (Dean Foxcroft 31; Arshdeep Singh 3/30).