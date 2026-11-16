Prince William and Kate Middleton join Sachin Tendulkar for gully cricket in Mumbai
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Prince William and Kate Middleton began their three-day trip to India by playing street cricket in Mumbai with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.
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The visit marks the Princess of Wales's first major overseas trip since undergoing successful preventative chemotherapy for cancer in 2024.
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The primary focus of the trip is to promote climate-friendly initiatives and meet finalists for the Earthshot Prize awards.
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Mumbai: On the first day of their three-day trip to India, Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton played gully cricket with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Monday. The game took place in an alley in Ballard Estate, a heritage neighbourhood in South Mumbai.
As musicians in traditional headgear played ceremonial drums, William and Kate fielded balls from Tendulkar and local children, while laughing and chatting with spectators. Former Indian international Poonam Raut also joined the royals to play cricket.
The trip marked the first major overseas visit for the Princess of Wales since undergoing treatment for cancer in 2024. The 44-year-old underwent preventative chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer, after which she significantly reduced her official workload and is now in remission.
The visit focuses on encouraging climate-friendly developments between the two nations. The couple are in India to meet the finalists for the Earthshot Prize awards, which will be announced on Tuesday. Founded in 2020 by heir-to-the-throne William, the Earthshot Prize aims to find solutions to climate change and awards five winners £1 million each to scale up their projects. The visit will conclude with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
(With Reuter input).