Five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Friday reinstated talismanic Rohit Sharma as captain ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League, hoping to snap their modest run in recent years.

Rohit, who led Mumbai to five IPL titles, will succeed Hardik Pandya after the all-rounder joined Punjab Kings in a trade involving pacer Arshdeep Singh.

“I am ready for the 20th season (of the IPL), for the challenges ahead and for giving our Paltan plenty of moments to celebrate. The focus will be on playing our brand of cricket, competing together and enjoying the game,” Rohit said in a release issued by Mumbai Indians.

“Mumbai Indians has been a huge part of my life, and leading this team has always been something I have taken great pride in. The conversations with Nita (Ambani) Bhabhi and Akash (Ambani) about the season ahead have been exciting, and I have a lot of belief in what we can achieve,” he added.

Rohit, who became MI captain in 2013, was removed from the franchise's leadership role after IPL 2023, and Pandya was named his replacement.

Under the 39-year-old, Mumbai won IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020, besides the now-defunct Champions League T20 (CLT20) in 2013.

After winning the trophy in 2020, the Mumbai outfit largely experienced poor outings in the league. They finished fifth in 2021, 10th in 2022 and were ousted in Qualifier 2 in 2023, prompting the MI management to change the skipper.

However, Mumbai did not fare any better under Pandya either, ending up 10th in 2024 and ninth in 2026. In 2025, they managed to enter Qualifier 2 before being eliminated.

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After a third straight title-less season under Pandya, it was clear that MI would let go of the star cricketer. They initiated talks with multiple franchises, including Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, for a trade arrangement before eventually arriving at a mutual transfer agreement with Punjab Kings.

Once Pandya was offloaded, MI decided to turn to Rohit, their most successful skipper.

“As we celebrate the 20th season of Mumbai Indians, it is a very special moment for all of us to see Rohit lead the team once again. He has given us so many wonderful memories over the years, and I know how much he means to our Paltan,” said Nita Ambani, owner of the franchise.

Akash Ambani too welcomed Rohit back. “In our conversations about the season ahead, there was a shared sense of excitement and ambition for what we can achieve together,” he said.

Rohit, who started his IPL career with the erstwhile Deccan Chargers, has scored 7,329 runs from 281 matches, with two hundreds and 49 fifties. The right-hander is the second-highest run-getter in the IPL after Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli, who has made 9,336 runs from 283 matches, with nine hundreds and 68 fifties.

Rohit also has an impressive record as captain, winning 87 of the 158 matches.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni, who recently called time on his franchise playing career, holds the IPL captaincy record with 136 victories from 235 matches.

Overall, Rohit has led in 220 T20 matches, winning 140 of them.

(With PTI inputs)