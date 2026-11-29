Gurugram: Former England captain Alastair Cook has showered high praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, saying he had never seen a batter like him. Cook also hailed India as currently the best team in world cricket.

"I've never seen (someone) hitting like Sooryavanshi does. The consistency of his hitting and his ability to react to balls and then still hit a six means that he can do it consistently. He has taken the T20 world by storm. His record in the IPL, and you'd say the biggest franchise tournament in the world, is unbelievable," Cook told PTI.

According to the former English opener, Sooryavanshi had got the potential to shine in Test cricket and become a role model for future generations. “Every generation needs an inspirational player whom kids look up to. If he (Sooryavanshi) can do that in all forms, that would be a boost to Test cricket. If Sooryavanshi took that by storm as well, I want (him) to do that in red ball cricket as well as white ball,” he said.

“He clearly has talent which I've never seen before. I hope... he has the challenge in his mind to want to see how good he can be in Test cricket as well. I think Test cricket needs players who are prepared to try, he might not succeed and that's fine. He dominates white ball cricket, but I hope... he can (do that in) Test cricket. Cricket needs to be inspired by a player," added Cook.

(With PTI inputs).