Vaibhav Sooryavanshi can inspire next generation in cricket, says former England skipper
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Former England captain Alastair Cook has heaped praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, stating he has never witnessed a batter with such unique hitting ability and consistency.
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Cook highlighted that Suryavanshi's phenomenal performances in the IPL demonstrate his capability to take the T20 world by storm.
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The former opener expressed hope that Suryavanshi can eventually translate his white-ball success into Test cricket to become an inspirational role model for future generations.
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Gurugram: Former England captain Alastair Cook has showered high praise on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, saying he had never seen a batter like him. Cook also hailed India as currently the best team in world cricket.
"I've never seen (someone) hitting like Sooryavanshi does. The consistency of his hitting and his ability to react to balls and then still hit a six means that he can do it consistently. He has taken the T20 world by storm. His record in the IPL, and you'd say the biggest franchise tournament in the world, is unbelievable," Cook told PTI.
According to the former English opener, Sooryavanshi had got the potential to shine in Test cricket and become a role model for future generations. “Every generation needs an inspirational player whom kids look up to. If he (Sooryavanshi) can do that in all forms, that would be a boost to Test cricket. If Sooryavanshi took that by storm as well, I want (him) to do that in red ball cricket as well as white ball,” he said.
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“He clearly has talent which I've never seen before. I hope... he has the challenge in his mind to want to see how good he can be in Test cricket as well. I think Test cricket needs players who are prepared to try, he might not succeed and that's fine. He dominates white ball cricket, but I hope... he can (do that in) Test cricket. Cricket needs to be inspired by a player," added Cook.
(With PTI inputs).