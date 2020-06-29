{{head.currentUpdate}}

Former Gokulam Kerala FC assistant manager dies of COVID-19

Muhammad Alloush
Muhammad Alloush was 44.
Former Gokulam Kerala Football Club (GKFC) assistant manager Muhammad Alloush died after contracting COVID-19. The Egyptian was 44.

Alloush, who was with GKFC in their first season in 2017-18, was working as technical director at Egyptian club Tanta SC.

“The thoughts of everybody at Gokulam Kerala Football Club are with Alloush's family and friends at this sad time,” GKFC said in a statement.

His mother had earlier died due to COVID-19.

Alloush was also associated with clubs in Iraq, Libya and Algeria.

