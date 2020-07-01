India among five nations interested in hosting 2027 Asian Cup

Kuala Lumpur: India is one of five nations to have expressed an interest in hosting the 2027 Asian Cup, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said on Wednesday.

Qatar, the reigning champions and 2022 World Cup hosts, is also interested in hosting the continental championship, as are regional football powerhouses Iran and Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan.

"The AFC will now work with each bidding member association on the delivery of the necessary bidding documentation ... and will announce the host for the 19th edition of the AFC Asian Cup in 2021," the continental governing body said in a statement.

AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa hailed the "biggest-ever edition" in the United Arab Emirates last year and said he expected China to surpass all expectations in 2023.

Qatar staged the competition in 1988 and 2011, while Iran have fond memories of hosting it in 1968 and 1976, winning the title on both occasions.

India bagged hosting rights for the 2022 Women's Asian Cup last month.