Kerala Blasters sign goalkeeper Albino Gomes

Kerala Blasters FC have signed promising young goalkeeper Albino Gomes from Odisha FC. The 26-year old Goan made his Indian Super League (ISL) debut with Mumbai City FC in 2015 from where he joined Aizwal FC on loan for the 2016-17 I-League season.

Albino kept eight clean sheets to help the club win the I-League title that season. He was also a part of the Indian squad for the AFC U-23 qualifiers in 2016.

“I am extremely happy to join Kerala Blasters for the upcoming ISL season and look forward to play in front of the most passionate fans. The club has a beautiful vision and I feel I’m at the right place. Can’t wait to join my teammates and start prepping for the season,” said an excited Albino.

“I would like to congratulate Albino on signing for the club. I trust his capabilities - both physical and mental strength and believe he is now ready to showcase his talents to become an important part of our team. I hope to see him be confident and give his maximum from day one. Wishing him the best years ahead,” Blasters Sporting Director, Karolis Skinkys said in a statement.