Gokulam Kerala sign defender Muhammed Asif

Gokulam Kerala FC have signed 23-year-old defender Muhammed Asif from Nepalese club Manang Marshyangdi FC.

The defender is a product of Malabar Special Police (MSP) Football Academy and is from Malappuram. He had a stint with Pune FC Under-19 academy and went on to play in the Calcutta Football League for Southern Samity before leaving for Nepal.



He also played a couple of Kerala Premier League matches for SAT Tirur.

The sturdy defender comes with ample international experience and has started several matches for Manang Marshyangdi FC in the AFC Cup.



“Joining Gokulam Kerala FC gives me a great opportunity to play for a club from my region. Already the club has made his footprint in Indian football and I am grateful to play for them. I am excited with this opportunity to play for Malabarians,” said Asif.



“Asif is a player with good physique. His major strength is in aerial duels. He is also a player who can lead and motivate players. His signing a great value addition to the squad,” said Bino George, technical director of Gokulam Kerala FC.



“Several Kerala players like Asif are going out of Kerala without finding a chance to play here. Our philosophy is to give maximum exposure to Kerala players and develop these players. Gokulam will stick to its policy of reviving Kerala football and fans can expect more signings,” said Gokulam Kerala FC chairman Gokulam Gopalan.

