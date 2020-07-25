{{head.currentUpdate}}

Barca legend Xavi Hernandez tests positive for COVID-19

Xavi Hernandez
Xavi Hernandez. File photo: Reuters
Al-Sadd coach Xavi Hernandez, the former Barcelona and Spain midfielder, said on Saturday he had tested positive for COVID-19 but was asymptomatic.

Xavi, who renewed his contract with the Qatari club on July 5, said he will self-isolate as his team prepare for their first match on Saturday after the Qatar Stars League (QSL) was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today I won't be able to join my team on their comeback to the official competition," Xavi said in a statement. "David Prats will be there on my behalf as head of the technical staff-coach to the Al-Sadd reserves.

"A few days ago, following the QSL protocol, I tested positive in the last COVID-19 test. Fortunately, I'm feeling ok, but I will be isolated until I am given the all clear.

"When the health services allow it, I will be very eager to return to my daily routine and to work."

The QSL resumed on Friday after being suspended since March due to the new coronavirus pandemic. 

