Ronaldo adds limited-edition Bugatti Centodieci to his collection

Superstar footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has added a limited-edition Bugatti Centodieci to his collection of cars. The car costs around 8.5 million euros (approximately Rs 75 crore) as per reports and only 10 units will be built. The hotshot Juventus striker posted a picture of the car on his Instagram profile with a caption: "You choose the view."

Ronaldo was seen sitting in front of his new toy, bare bodied and with elan.



Juventus were recently crowned Serie A champions.



Meanwhile, Brazil football legend Pele congratulated Juventus on their ninth consecutive Serie A title win and hailed Ronaldo, who according to him is "the modern athlete". The 35-year-old finished as Juventus' top scorer in the league with 31 goals in 32 appearances.



"@Cristiano is the modern athlete, who shows everyone that success always comes to those who are dedicated and love what they do. Also, I would like to congratulate my fellow Brazilians @douglascosta, @alxsndro12 and @daniluiz2. Great work winning the @seriea title, @juventus," Pele wrote on Instagram.

Ronaldo had earlier dedicated the title victory to the victims who have suffered the most due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.