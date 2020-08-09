{{head.currentUpdate}}

Champions League: quarterfinal line-up and telecast schedule

UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League trophy. File photo: AFP
The quarterfinal line-up for European football's biggest club competition - UEFA Champions League - has been completed.

Paris St Germain will take on Italian side Atalanta in the first quarterfinal on Wednesday. Atletico Madrid, who dethroned Liverpool, will meet German club FC Leipzig in the second quarterfinal on Thursday. Friday will witness heavyweights Barcelona and Bayern Munich fight it out for a place in the semifinals. Manchester City, who knocked out Spanish giants Real Madrid, and Olympique Lyon, who dashed Juventus' hopes, will clash in the fourth quarterfinal on Saturday.

The matches will be telecast live on Sony Ten 1 (SD and HD) and Sony Ten 2 (SD and HD).

The three-month stoppage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic means that the remainder of the Champions League will be played at Lisbon in one-legged showdowns.

Quarterfinals: Atalanta vs PSG, Thursday, 12.30 am; RB Leipzig vs Atletico Madrid, Friday, 12.30 am; Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, Saturday, 12.30 am; Manchester City vs Olympique Lyon, Sunday, 12.30 am.

Note: all timings in IST

