Kerala Blasters sign attacking midfielder Givson Singh

Kerala Blasters FC have signed teen midfielder Givson Singh Moirangthem for the upcming Indian Super League (ISL) season. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder joins the club from Indian Arrows. The Manipuri lad made 16 appearances and contributed two goals and an equal number of assistance during the last I-League season on his professional debut.



Givson, hailing from Moirang, started his footballing journey with Punjab FC. In 2016, he was brought into the All India Football Federation’s (AIFF's) Elite Academy where he spent three years prior to being a part of Indian Arrows team.

He was a key member of the Indian team that reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 AFC U-16 Championship in Malaysia. He has represented the National U-17 team several times and made his U-19 debut against Russia last year.

“My fascination for football started when I was a little boy and has only kept building over the years. I’m extremely glad to be part of Kerala Blasters, a club that belongs to an equally or more passionate state as mine for the sport. My career has just begun and I have bigger dreams to achieve, for myself and for the team,” said Givson Singh.

“Givson is one of the best players in Indian Arrows and has always shown maturity beyond his age. He’ll be a good addition to our squad,” said Blasters assistant coach Ishfaq Ahmed.