{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Pogba left out of France squad after testing positive for COVID-19

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba. File photo: Reuters
SHARE

Paris: France midfielder Paul Pogba has been left out of their squad for next month's Nations League matches after testing positive for COVID-19, manager Didier Deschamps said on Thursday.

Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was called up as a late replacement for Manchester United's Pogba.

"I had to make a last-minute change to this list because Pogba was planned to be in this list," Deschamps told reporters.

"But unfortunately for him, he took a test (for COVID-19) yesterday which turned out to be positive today, so at the last minute he was replaced by Eduardo Camavinga."

France are set to visit Sweden on September 5 and host Croatia three days later.

France squad: Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Mike Maignan, Steve Mandanda

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Leo Dubois, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, Clement Lenglet, Ferland Mendy, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Varane

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, N'Golo Kante, Steven Nzonzi, Adrien Rabiot, Moussa Sissoko

Forwards: Houssem Aouar, Wissam Ben Yedder, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Jonathan Ikone, Anthony Martial, Kylian Mbappe.

Advertisement
MORE IN FOOTBALL
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES