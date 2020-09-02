Kerala Blasters rope in Argentine playmaker Facundo Pereyra

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) have roped in Argentine playmaker Facundo Abel Pereyra as their first foreign signing for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) Season 7.

Pereyra started his career with the amateur side Estudiantes De Buenos Aires in 2006, before being sent on loan to Chilean club Palestino in 2009. He made his professional debut with two assists and a goal in six appearances for the side in 2009. The next few years saw the creative midfielder, who can also play as a striker, ply his trade in the Chilean, Mexican and Argentinian leagues before being picked up by Greek side PAOK.

Nicknamed Fanouri, Pereyra spent three years with the Greek side and found the net 14 times on either side of two loan moves. In 2018, the left-footer joined Cypriot club Apollon Limassol. The midfielder's inclusion gives more attacking options to Blasters.



“It is a great privilege to sign with Kerala Blasters FC, one of the most widely supported clubs in India. Playing in India is a pleasant surprise to my footballing career. I was inspired by the plans of the club and the Indian Super League for the development of football and also by the many interesting facts about the state of Kerala, specially the fans and their passionate love for football. I shall contribute in all possible ways to the success of the club, to ensure the fans enjoy a wonderful game on field," said Pereyra.



“I'm very happy and excited that Facundo is joining our team. He is a player with an appreciable level of footballing experience, having played in some of the top leagues as part of many high-profile clubs in South America and Europe. Facundo is also a versatile footballer who will help strengthen our squad for the upcoming season and ensure we are closer to achieving our goals,” said Karolis Skinkys, Sporting Director, KBFC.

