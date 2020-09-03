Brazil ends gender pay gap in national football team

Rio de Janeiro: Members of the Brazil women's football team will be paid the same as their male counterparts, the South American country's football federation said on Wednesday.



"Prize money and allowances have been equalled for men's and women's football, which means female players will earn the same as the men," Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Rogerio Caboclo said in a virtual news conference, Xinhua news agency reports.



Caboclo added that national women's team manager Pia Sundhage was informed of the decision in March.



Australia, Norway and New Zealand are among other countries to provide equal pay to their men's and women's teams.



Members of the US women's team filed a lawsuit against their federation in March because of alleged discrimination over wages. A federal judge ruled against the players, who have since lodged an appeal.



Brazil are currently eighth in the FIFA women's world rankings, behind the US, Germany, France, Netherlands, Sweden, England and Australia.