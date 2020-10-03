Calvert-Lewin scores yet again as Everton maintain perfect start

Liverpool: Dominic Calvert-Lewin became Everton's first player to score in the opening four matches of a Premier League season as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 4-2 on Saturday to keep their perfect start intact.

The result left Everton top of the standings on a maximum 12 points from four games, three ahead of Leicester City and champions Liverpool, who each have a game in hand.

Calvert-Lewin took his tally to nine goals from six games in all competitions when he rose at the far post to head home a Gylfi Sigurdsson cross in the 16th minute before Neil Maupay levelled from close range in the 41st.

Yerry Mina restored the home side's lead on the stroke of half-time, heading home an inch-perfect free-kick floated in by fellow Colombian James Rodriguez.

Good work from substitute Alex Iwobi presented Rodriguez with a second-half brace as he swept the ball home from eight metres to make it 3-1 in the 52nd minute before he capped another flowing move in the 70th.

Midfielder Yves Bissouma pulled one back for the visitors with a cracking shot from 25 metres in stoppage time but it was too little, too late to deny high-flying Everton a fourth successive league win.