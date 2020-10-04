{{head.currentUpdate}}

Premier League: Tottenham drub Manchester United 6-1

A win to cherish
From left: Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane celebrates with Dele Alli and Sergio Reguilon after scoring their sixth goal. Photo: Reuters
Manchester: A shambolic Manchester United suffered a club record-equalling defeat in the Premier League era as they crashed to a 6-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane each scored twice for Spurs while United's Anthony Martial was sent off in the 28th minute as Jose Mourinho celebrated a stunning victory on his return to the club which sacked him 22 months ago.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side had taken a second-minute lead through a Bruno Fernandes penalty but Spurs responded quickly, taking advantage of some awful United defending as Tanguy Ndombele and Son put them 2-1 ahead.

United went down to 10 men after Martial was sent off following a clash with Erik Lamela at a corner and then Harry Kane made it 3-1.

Son added his second shortly before the break as United conceded four goals in the first half of a league game for the first time since 1957 -- also to Spurs.

Humiliating loss
A dejected Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Photo: Reuters

Serge Aurier made it 5-1 in the 51st minute before Kane completed the rout from the penalty spot.

United also lost 6-1 to Manchester City in October, 2011.

