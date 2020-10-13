{{head.currentUpdate}}

Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo. File photo: AFP
Lisbon:  Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for COVID-19, Portugal's Football Federation said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Juventus striker will miss Wednesday's UEFA Nations League game against Sweden but is "well, has no symptoms and is in isolation", the federation said.

The federation added that the rest of the Portugal squad had undergone tests as a result of Ronaldo's positive, but that they had all tested negative and would be available for the Sweden match.

Five-time world player of the year Ronaldo appeared in his side's 0-0 draw away to France in the Nations League on Sunday and last Wednesday's 0-0 draw in a friendly at home to Spain.

He will now be doubtful for Juve's Serie A trip to Crotone on Saturday and their Champions League group stage opening game away to Dynamo Kiev next Tuesday.

