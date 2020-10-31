{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Ronaldo recovers from COVID-19

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Cristiano Ronaldo
Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo. File photo
SHARE

Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from a COVID-19 infection, the Serie A club said on Friday.

The 35-year-old has missed one Portugal match and four Juventus games, including their Champions League clash with Barcelona, since he tested positive on October 13.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has undergone a test today," said Juventus in a statement.

"The result of the test was negative. The player has therefore recovered after 19 days and is no longer subject to the home isolation regime."

Juventus' next match is away to Spezia in Serie A on Sunday.

Advertisement
MORE IN FOOTBALL
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES