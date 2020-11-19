Kerala Blasters name captains for ISL Season 7

Kerala Blasters have named Zimbabwean defender Costa Nhamoinesu, Spanish midfielder Sergio Cidoncha and left-back Jessel Carneiro as their captains for ISL Season 7 which begins in Goa on Friday.

We just had to! Announcing the captains for the #HeroISL 2020 - 21 season - @costyy26 , Jessel Carneiro and @SergioCidoncha ! 😎#YennumYellow pic.twitter.com/wpsUC9ucsJ — K e r a l a B l a s t e r s F C (@KeralaBlasters) November 18, 2020

Costa joined Blasters from Saprta Prague and will be entrusted with the task of protecting their backline in the upcoming season.

Hailing from Harare, the 34-year-old will be the first Zimbabwean to play in the ISL. He recently joined the squad.

Blasters take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the inaugural match in Goa on Friday.