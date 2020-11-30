Goa draw 1-1 with NorthEast, search for win continues

Margao (Goa): FC Goa's search for a first win this season continues after their 1-1 draw against NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Fatorda Stadium on Monday. Igor Angulo scored just three minutes after NorthEast went ahead through a penalty that was successfully converted by Idrissa Sylla.

Sylla was brought down inside the box by Ivan Gonzalez in the 38th minute and the referee pointed to the spot straightaway. Sylla found the target the first time but he had to take it again after Lalrempuia Fanai was found to have entered the box before the kick was taken. Sylla went down the middle the second time while Mohammad Nawaz dove to his left and NorthEast took the lead.

FC Goa's Igor Angulo yet again came to his team's rescue with an equaliser against NEUFC. Photo: ISL

However, the Goa equaliser came in the 43rd minute. Brandon Fernandes went past his man with some lovely skill and put the ball into the box. It found Angulo who flicked it in first time.

Both sides struggled to put together a decisive move for the rest of the match. Goa came closest with midfielder Alberto Noguera hitting the post from outside the box. While Goa had more shots, it is interesting to note that only two of them were on target while all three of NorthEast's attempts were on target.