Clean sheets are my top priority, says Blasters keeper Albino Gomes

"I'm a staunch believer. I always take a moment to pray before matches, but never pray to God when facing a penalty kick," says Kerala Blasters goalkeeper Albino Gomes who turned out to be the hero for his team against Chennaiyin FC with a penalty save in the Indian Super League (ISL).

The lanky Goan's spirited effort earned plenty of plaudits from Blasters' fans and media alike and was deservingly adjudged the man of the match. Despite making a number of unforced errors in the first half that would have proved costly for the team, he put up an improved show in the second half and finished the match with a clean sheet. In the Player Ratings from the game, he secured 9.41/10. In the history of ISL, not many Kerala Blasters players have managed to earn that kind of rating.



The 26-year-old, who stands tall at 6 feet 3 inches, has previously played for Mumbai City FC, Delhi Dynamos FC and was most recently with Odisha FC prior to his move to Blasters. A graduate from the youth academy of Salgaocar FC, he was a key member of the 2016-17 I-League champions Aizawl FC.



Albino, who was also a part of the India U-23 squad for the AFC U-23 qualifiers in 2016, took some time out to speak to Manorama about the penalty save and the synergy between him and his defenders.



Excerpts from the interview:



What was going through your mind when Chennaiyin were awarded a penalty?



I would have panicked when the referee pointed to the penalty spot. Thankfully, that did not happen as I was able to keep my composure. I was confident of saving the kick, and by the grace of God I could pull it off. I always seek God's blessings before the start of a match, but never pray before facing a penalty kick.



As a goalkeeper, what are your strengths?



I have the ability to catch balls on the ground and in the air. I think being tall is advantageous in most situations for a keeper. I'm comfortable with high balls because of my height. It also allows me to cover the length of the goal rapidly while dealing with ground shots.



Two foreigners - Costa and Kone - have already established themselves as an integral part of Blasters' defence this season. Tell us about your chemistry with them...



Both Costa and Kone do not give the impression that they are playing together for the first time. I always communicate with them to keep the backline organised. Both of them are highly experienced and they complement each other very well. I could also create effective partnerships with the Indians in our defensive line-up. We will try our best to keep as many clean sheets as possible.



How did you become a goalkeeper? Who was your idol while growing up?



In fact, I had no plans to be a goalkeeper when I started playing football. I started loving the position after I took the training seriously and dedicatedly. Italy's legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is my favourite goalkeeper.

