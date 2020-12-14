{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

IFA Shield: Mohammedans edge Gokulam Kerala

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Mohammedans edge Gokulam
Action from the Mohammedans-Gokulam Kerala quarterfinal. Photo: By Special Arrangement
SHARE

Kolkata: An early penalty by Tirthankar Sarkar helped Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0 in the IFA Shield quarterfinals at the Kalyani Stadium here on Monday.

Sarkar scored the winning penalty in the eighth minute.

Mohammedans will take on Real Kashmir in the semifinals.

Real Kashmir edged Southern Samiti 1-0 with Danish Farooq netting the winner in the 22nd minute.

George Telegraph and United SC will clash in the other semifinal. Telegraph beat Peerless 1-0, while United got the better of Kalighat MS 4-3 on penalties after being locked goalless in regular time.

The semifinals will be played on Wednesday.

Advertisement
MORE IN FOOTBALL
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES