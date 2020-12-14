IFA Shield: Mohammedans edge Gokulam Kerala

Kolkata: An early penalty by Tirthankar Sarkar helped Mohammedan Sporting Club beat Gokulam Kerala FC 1-0 in the IFA Shield quarterfinals at the Kalyani Stadium here on Monday.

Sarkar scored the winning penalty in the eighth minute.

Mohammedans will take on Real Kashmir in the semifinals.

Real Kashmir edged Southern Samiti 1-0 with Danish Farooq netting the winner in the 22nd minute.

George Telegraph and United SC will clash in the other semifinal. Telegraph beat Peerless 1-0, while United got the better of Kalighat MS 4-3 on penalties after being locked goalless in regular time.

The semifinals will be played on Wednesday.