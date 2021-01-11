Blasters reap rewards of aggressive game plan: IM Vijayan

Kerala has been waiting for a win like the one Blasters notched up on Sunday night against Jamshedpur FC in the ISL. I too was longing for a game like this one.

Blasters downed a top team in the League with an aggressive game plan. The aim to win was evident in the body language of the Blasters players, especially among the foreign stars.

The win was also a result of the excellent passing and pressing game employed by the Yellow Brigade.

Live wire Facundo Pereyra, who played his heart out, Jordan Murray, who kept his calm to score a brace, and Costa, who found the target and also thwarted the attackers, snatched the win from Jamshedpur.

(The author is a former captain of the Indian football team)