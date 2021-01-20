Malayalam
WED JAN 20, 2021 4:51 PM IST
I-League: Aizawl FC get the better of Gokulam Kerala

Aizawl FC players celebrate a goal against Gokulam Kerala. Photo: I-League
Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 20, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Topic | Football

Kolkata: Aizawl FC registered a 2-0 win over Gokulam Kerala FC in an I-League match here on Wednesday.

Malsawmzuala converted a penalty in the 40th minute to put Aizawl ahead. Lalremmawia doubled the lead in the 76th as Aizawal picked up up their first win this season to move up to fifth place. They had lost to Punjab FC 1-0 in their opening match.

Gokulam, who rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Punjab FC 4-3 in their last match, suffered their second loss from three games. Gokulam are in eighth spot in the 11-team competition.

Gokulam next take on NEROCA on January 25 (Monday).

