Rahul KP deserves full marks for his commitment: IM Vijayan

Once again Rahul K P has produced the goods for Kerala Blasters. If his goal against Bengaluru FC was in a winning cause, the one he scored against FC Goa on Saturday helped his team draw the match and secure a vital point.

Rahul deserves full credit for that goal. He was lightning quick to pounce on the corner kick and send the ball into the net with a superb header. He deserves full marks for his resoluteness and commitment on the pitch.



Rahul was arguably the shortest player present in the box when the corner kick was taken. But he timed his run to perfection, and with an incredible leap, powered in his header past Goa's custodian Naveen Kumar.

In fact, Blasters were lucky to have conceded only one goal in the first half. Goa created many potential chances to score but their misfiring strikers could not convert.



As the match moved to the final minutes, it was Goa who were favoured by Lady Luck. They fought valiantly and somehow managed to hold Blasters to a 1-1 draw despite being a player short.



