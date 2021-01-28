Malayalam
THU JAN 28, 2021 12:57 PM IST
Hooper's shot reminded me of Lampard's 'ghost goal': IM Vijayan

T P Rehenesh
NorthEast United goalkeeper T P Rehenesh pulls off a save. Photo: ISL
I M Vijayan
Published: January 28, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Topic | Football

A great performance by Kerala Blasters against Jamshedpur FC, but it was disappointing that they had to settle for another draw in the Indian Super League (ISL). 

I'm happy that Blasters showed character in an entertaining encounter and their defence, midfield and the forward line-up got their act together. It might have been disheartening for their fans that their team had to finish without a goal and be content with a single point. 

Blasters showed their attacking intent right from the beginning and had their tactics spot on, but what matters at the end of any football match is the goals. 

Definitely there were some contentious decisions that went against the Yellow Brigade. 

Mohammad Mobashir of Jamshedpur FC being tackled by Kerala Blasters FC players during match 73 of the 7th season of the Hero Indian Super League between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC held at the GMC Stadium Bambolim, Goa, India on the 27th January 2021
Action from the Kerala Blasters-Jamshedpur FC game. Photo: ISL

The shot from the edge of the box by Gary Hooper which rattled the crossbar and clearly went past the line reminded me of Frank Lampard's controversial 'ghost goal' against Germany in the 2010 World Cup. 

That incident was one of the reasons why FIFA decided to incorporate goal-line as well as video assistant referee (VAR) technologies into professional football. Seeing the spectacular effort of Hooper getting ruled out,  I wished there were such technological innovations in the ISL too. 

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)

