Blasters' inability to preserve scoreline is baffling: IM Vijayan

The coaching staff of Kerala Blasters should be given the credit for a spirited performance against the fancied Mumbai City FC on Wednesday. At the same time, I must say that they failed to change strategies according to the situation as the team went down 1-2 despite going into the interval with a one-goal lead.

Blasters losing six vital points due to their inability to preserve the scoreline in back-to-back matches was hard to digest. These six points could have propelled them to the top half of the table. The confusion between the head coach and the supporting staff over substitutions reflected on their poor performance in the second half.



Blasters were much better in build-up and penetration in the first half, but once again they were taught that playing well in one half will not be enough to emerge victorious.



Yesterday's match was a repeat of their game against ATK Mohun Bagan on Sunday in which they lost 3-2 after going 2-0 up. It's silly to play well for most part of the match and then spoil it by not applying themselves enough to protect the lead. The opponents changed, but Blasters' fate remained the same!



(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)

