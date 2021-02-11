Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

ISL: Kerala Blasters out of play-off race

Diego Mauricio
Diego Mauricio (No. 11) scored a brace for Odisha FC. Photo: ISL
Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 11, 2021 09:38 PM IST
Topic | Football

Margao (Goa): Kerala Blasters' slim hopes of qualifying for the ISL play-offs were over after a 2-2 draw with Odisha FC at the Fatorda Stadium here on Wednesday.

The draw left Blasters in ninth spot with 16 points from 17 matches, while Odisha stay rooted at bottom with just nine points from 16 games.

Odisha drew first blood on the stroke of half-time through Diego Mauricio. Jordan Murray restored parity for Blasters in the 52nd minute. Garry Hooper gave Blasters the lead in the 64th before Mauricia earned Odisha a point with his second goal of the night.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.