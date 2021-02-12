Defensive frailties doom Kerala Blasters: IM Vijayan

Once again, Kerala Blasters missed a good opportunity to climb up the table and enhance their slim hopes of making the play-offs.

It was a game Blasters desperately wanted to win, but after recovering from a goal deficit and taking the lead, it felt as if the intent was lacking from their side.



Blasters were the architects of their own destruction yet again on Thursday, carelessly squandering a well-earned lead to end up 2-2 against Odisha FC. Their casual approach to the game cost them two vital points.



Odisha's first goal once again highlighted the underlying cause of Blasters' poor performance so far this season. Their defence was in utter chaos when Jerry Mawihmingthanga took a well-timed winding run before expertly flicking the ball forward to an unmarked striker (Diego Mauricio) to score.



In their season opener against ATK Mohun Bagan, I was thoroughly impressed with the centre-back pairing of Costa and Kone who played with grit and maintained a positive attitude.



But now with play-offs hopes all but gone, I have to concede that Blasters were dragged down to this hopeless situation primarily by their defenders.



When you have the solidity defensively, it gives a boost to the whole team. Expecting a team that has conceded 29 goals in 17 matches to do well in a highly competitive tournament like ISL is pointless.



(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)

