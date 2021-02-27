Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Premier League: Manchester City keep winning

John Stones
Manchester City's John Stones, second left, celebrates scoring their second goal. Photo: AFP
Reuters
Published: February 27, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Topic | Football

Manchester: Manchester City moved 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after a 2-1 win over West Ham United on Saturday - their 20th straight win in all competitions.

City took the lead in the 30th minute with central defender Ruben Dias heading in a Kevin De Bruyne cross, but the Hammers drew level through Michail Antonio two minutes before the interval.

Pep Guardiola's side secured their 14th consecutive league win, however, when Dias' fellow defender John Stones slotted home after being picked out by a Riyad Mahrez pull back.Fourth-placed West Ham, who performed well throughout, had a late chance to grab a point, but Issa Diop failed to connect well with a header from a Jesse Lingard cross.

The win moves City on to 62 points from 26 games with Manchester United, who play Chelsea on Sunday, behind them on 49 points from 25 matches.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.